STORY CITY, Iowa – The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.

The device was found after making a firearms arrest and executing a search warrant at the Ledgestone Meadows mobile home park, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Officials want people to stay clear of the area, located at 120 1st St., until the State Fire Marshall’s Office can render the explosive safe.

The residents in the immediate area have been notified.

No other details were released by the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing situation. WHO 13 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.