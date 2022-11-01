SAINT CHARLES, Iowa – The lineup for one of Iowa’s most popular summer music festivals has been announced and tickets will go on sale later this week.

Hinterland Music Festival released the list of artists slated to perform Tuesday, with headliners for the three-day festival Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, and Maggie Rogers. Several other acts were also revealed as part of the event, which takes place on August 4, 5, and 6 of 2023.

The festival is held at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles, about 25 minutes south of the Des Moines metro.

Pre-sale passes go on sale Nov. 3rd at 10:00 a.m. on the festival’s website. You can register for the pre-sale here. General sales begin Nov. 4th at 10:00 a.m.

General admission passes for all three days start at $250 per person. More expensive packages include options like tent camping and access to VIP areas. The most expensive three-day package goes for $1,500 per person.

RV camping is also available in the campgrounds.

Check out the lineup:

Friday:

Bon Iver

Sylvan Esso

Houndsmouth

The Regrettes

Skegss

Saturday:

Zach Bryan

Orville Peck

Angel Olsen

Noah Kahan

The Teskey Brothers

Joy Oladokun

Wilderado

Patrick Droney

Riley Downing

Pony Bradshaw

Koo Koo Kanga Roo – Hinterkidz Stage

Sunday:

Maggie Rogers

Wallows

Faye Webster

Del Water Gap

Tomberlin

spill tab

Yot Club