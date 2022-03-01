OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company.

The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction in Alden’s latest lawsuit Friday. Earlier in February, a judge also blocked Alden’s effort to nominate its own directors at Lee’s March 10 annual meeting.

“This is now the second court ruling in less than two weeks rejecting Alden’s desperate efforts to destabilize Lee and push its grossly undervalued proposal to purchase the company,” Lee said in a statement.

Alden didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Buffalo News, Lincoln Journal Star and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden’s $141 million takeover offer in December. The New York-based hedge fund is already one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, but it has a reputation for imposing severe cuts and layoffs at the publications it owns.