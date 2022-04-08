FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Upcoming hearings for two teens accused of the brutal murder of their high school Spanish teacher will be open to the public.

Thursday, the Iowa Supreme Court dismissed a defense motion to bar the media and the public from the hearings of 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale and 16-year-old Willard Miller.

The two are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 66-year-old Nohema Graber’s death. Police say the teens plotted the killing on social media and attacked Graber with a baseball bat while she walked in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on November 2nd.

She was reported missing on November 3rd and her body was discovered that same day during a search of the park. Officials say she died from traumatic injuries to her head.

Both teens are being tried as adults because any juvenile 16 or older who is charged with a forcible felony, like murder, automatically has their case waived to adult court in accordance with Iowa law. Attorneys for Miller and Goodale have filed motions to have their cases moved to juvenile court and hearings on those motions were delayed while the Supreme Court ruled on whether those hearings would be open to the public and media.

Online court records do not reveal whether new dates have been set for the hearings yet.

Separate trials are currently scheduled with Goodale’s set to start on August 23rd and Miller’s beginning on November 1st.