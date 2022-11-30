STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back.

Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 Blume allegedly stripped the victim’s clothes off and violated them with a pencil.

THE SCSO was notified about the alleged assault in April.

Blume, a two-time state champion wrestler at Roland-Story High School, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A motion filed by Blume’s attorney has asked to have his case moved to juvenile court because “juvenile court can provide any needed protections for the community and is better equipped to work with an alleged juvenile offender than the adult court system.”

A hearing on the motion was originally scheduled for December 5, but earlier this week Blume’s attorney requested a continuance in order to have additional time to go over recently received discovery.

The judge in the case approved the request and a new date for the hearing has been scheduled for December 12.