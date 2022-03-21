FAIRFIELD, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon for one of the Fairfield teens accused of murdering a high school Spanish teacher.

Jeremy Goodale, 16, wants a judge to exclude the public and media from a hearing on a motion to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court. His lawyer claims confidential information that would make it difficult for his client to get a fair trial could be discussed in the hearing.

Goodale and Willard Miller, also 16, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a teacher at Fairfield High School. She was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2021. Her body was discovered under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a city park later that day.

The hearing on whether to move the cases for both teens to juvenile court is set for March 24th.