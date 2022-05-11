DES MOINES, Iowa — With a slight increase in COVID-19 cases around the state, doctors warn that summer gatherings are still an easy target for transmission.

Medical professionals say that this season may have the least amount of guidelines since the start of the pandemic and that can be a cause for concern as we head into things like graduations, concerts, and summer camps.

With most cases still being the omicron variant, allergy season adds more confusion to this recent increase and some may get symptoms confused.

“I just think that people should just pay attention to their normal allergy symptoms versus something different, but I would certainly recommend with the high transmission that’s going on, even with allergy symptoms that are lasting you more than a few hours. You know, you come into the house, and you feel fine. That’s okay, but if your allergy symptoms continue, please test yourself and isolate yourself. That’s very important,” said Aneesa Afroze, an Infectious Disease specialist with MercyOne.

If you do need to test yourself and are using an at-home test that you already had, make sure it is not expired as the CDC says many have a shelf life of about 6 months.