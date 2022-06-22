FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two groups of known individuals, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.

Search warrants were executed early Wednesday morning at residences in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South, 1300 block of Avenue B, and 600 block of North 22nd Street. Police said guns, ammo, drugs, as well as more evidence were seized in the operation.

Police have also arrested 17-year-old Quanterious Altman, of Fort Dodge, in connection with the case. He is charged as an adult with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

Altman made his initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court Wednesday morning and is being held in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora on a $54,000 cash bond.