NORWALK, Iowa – A groundbreaking ceremony for the new multimillion-dollar city center in Norwalk is being held Thursday.

The Norwalk Central development will be anchored by a more than 20-acre indoor/outdoor sports and recreation campus but also include retail and other recreational opportunities.

City officials say it is needed to keep up with a population that has nearly doubled in the past 20 years. The district will have restaurants, specialty shops, hotels, parks and trails, and even housing.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 3:00 p.m. at 1850 Sunset Drive.