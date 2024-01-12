DES MOINES, Iowa – Despite a second winter storm blowing through Iowa this weekend is looking to be somewhat salvageable, except for the arctic blast that follows closely behind.

For those looking to stay warm in worst-case scenarios, you’ll want to stock up on supplies.

The storm has already had sales heating up at Des Moines’ metro grocery stores, but you’ll want to hold off on heading out until the roadways are cleared.

Some of the essentials you’ll want to consider picking up include non-perishable food products and water, salt and ice melt to lessen slip and fall risks, a first-aid kit should an injury occur, a portable charger, and firewood or cordless warming products in case of potential power outages.