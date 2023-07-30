FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa – Storms and at least one tornado damaged some buildings across northern Iowa Friday night.

A tornado tracked along southern Franklin county, lifting just north of the Hardin county line and the Iowa Falls area. WHO 13 was live on the air as the tornado happened, and several viewers submitted Photolink videos and photos.

The tornado likely caused damage in these same areas. One barn was badly damaged east of Popejoy, Iowa.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not currently have plans to survey the damage in Franklin county. As a result, it can’t be said definitively whether the storm damage was caused by the tornado or the storm itself. A survey would also be needed to determine the strength of the tornado.

More damage was reported in Marshall county, where a 93 mph wind gust was reported along with tree damage. Other locations in eastern and northern Iowa reported large hail Friday evening.