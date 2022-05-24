ALTA VISTA, Iowa – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of alleged animal neglect last week in northeast Iowa. The report was made on May 18th at 8:24 p.m. for the home of Dianne Williams in the 1600 block of 130th Street, Alta Vista.

Deputies conducted a four-day investigation. During this investigation the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office maintained contact with the animals’ caretaker to ensure adequate care of the animals was being met.

On May 23rd Williams voluntarily surrendered all the animals on the property to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. 23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 deceased dogs, and an unspecified amount of geese, ducks, and chickens were removed during the execution of a search warrant on May 23rd at 2:23 p.m.

The 23 dogs and 5 cats are now in the custody of the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo and authorities are still trying to find placements for the geese, ducks, and chickens.

Criminal charges are pending and the investigation in ongoing.