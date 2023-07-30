FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are actively investigating an assault early Sunday morning.

At 7:03 a.m. on Sunday the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a tip of an unresponsive man in Snell Crawford Park. The Fort Dodge Police and Fire Departments responded and located a man laying on the ground with what appeared to be a laceration to the throat. The man was still alive and was treated by medics at the scene. He was later transported to the Unity Point Trinity Regional Hospital.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to Fort Dodge Police, but the name is not released yet as authorities work to notify family members.

Police are asking anyone with any information to reach out to the department or submitting a tip anonymously over Crime Stoppers by calling 515-573-1444.