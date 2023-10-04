FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge have made an arrest in the killing of a Fort Dodge man Sunday night.

Olnario A. Rodriguez‐Ruffridge, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father Jason Ruffridge, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. Rodriguez-Ruffridge is being held in the Webster County Jail.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Av. NW around 8:42 p.m. Sunday on a report of an altercation between the father and son. The document states the caller told dispatchers Jason was shot by his son, Olnario.

When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found Jason Ruffridge deceased with a gunshot wound to his head and abdomen.

Police found Rodriguez-Ruffridge nearby and he was detained on a charge of Minor Armed with Dangerous Weapon, according to the complaint.

Police said information gathered during the investigation, included a determination from the medical examiner’s office that the victim’s wounds were not consistent with self-defense.