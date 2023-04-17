LINN COUNTY, Iowa – A former eastern Iowa middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to enticing a minor after investigators say he initiated an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.

Adam Hildebrandt, 41, was a Science and Language Arts teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School during the 2020-2021 school year. Court documents say the victim told investigators she confided in Hildebrandt about some personal issues in December of 2020.

The alleged victim says the relationship changed after that and became “weird” in the last half of the school year, with Hildebrandt finding ways to touch her hair and back and give her hugs. He is also alleged to have sent her messages of a sexual nature during the first week in June of 2020.

Hildebrandt was originally charged with sexual exploitation by school employee in February of 2022. Court records show that last week a charge of enticing a minor was added. On April 14, Hildebrandt’s attorney filed a written guilty plea to the charge of enticing a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor. The plea deal means the sexual exploitation charge is dismissed and Hildebrandt will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for June 27 and Hildebrandt faces up to two years in prison.