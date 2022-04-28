NEWTON, Iowa — This summer HyVee will sponsor an IndyCar Weekend at the Iowa Speedway, July 22-24. The event features practice laps Friday night, and race days Saturday and Sunday.

“IndyCar is so excited to come back to Newton, Iowa and race at the Iowa Speedway,” said Ann Fischgrund, of IndyCar Racing. “There will be two races Saturday and Sunday both on NBC.”

The weekend will also feature concerts on Saturday and Sunday. Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line will perform on Saturday. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform on Sunday.

The weekend will also feature the Food Truck Challenge.

“Sounds like food trucks are a huge deal to those that live in Iowa,” said Fischgrund, “We’re working on bringing out 50 or more food trucks for the fans of HyVee IndyCar race weekend to enjoy and have the fans have an opportunity to vote on their favorite food trucks throughout the weekend and we all announce winners one through three with some great cash prizes at the end of the weekend.”

On Wednesday there were three food trucks on hand to give kind of a feel for what the weekend will be like.

“Sticky Fingers we’ve been in business for about four months now,” said Darin Leonard, founder of Sticky Fingers. “We serve nice crispy waffle and chicken, or waffles, sticky chicken fingers, and fries.”