IOWA — The first measurable snow of the 2022-23 winter season fell Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Des Moines, but slick conditions carried over into Wednesday morning with lingering early morning snow showers.

The snow was lighter Wednesday morning, but the roads were colder — at the freezing point. This made the snow stick to roads instead of melting as it did on many city roads during Tuesday morning’s snow. The slippery conditions caused reports of multiple accidents around central Iowa, including a crash just south of Ames that blocked the northbound lanes of I-35 for a while.

The November snow total for Des Moines is now 3.1″. Average snow by this point in the season is 1.3″.

Tuesday Nov. 15th’s Des Moines daily total of snow was 2.7″. That beat the previous record snowfall for November 15th of 2.0″ set in 2014.

Here is a look at snow fall totals through late Monday into mid-day Tuesday.

Panora 4.0″

Osceola 3.7″

New Virginia 3.5″

Oskaloosa 3.5″

Des Moines 3.1″

Corning 2.7″

West Des Moines 2.5″

Cambridge 2.0″

Creston 2.0″

Perry 2.0″

Boone 1.8″

Chariton 1.7″

Danny Mitchell – North Afton Kim Fuhrman – Jordan Creek Trail Leonard Christman – Des Moines Regina Glawe – View from Park Fleur Shari Wirtz – Colfax Marty Reaves Mike Fletcher – Johnston Arlene Johnson – Indianola Deana De Jong – Lake Keomah Jeff Kisling – Indianola Tony Pelican – Robert D. Ray Asian Garden Victoria Garman – West Ames Bette Papich – Norwalk

