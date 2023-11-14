AMES, Iowa – The Ames Fire Department was called out early Tuesday morning to help put out a fire at the Resource Recovery System Plant.

Firefighters responded to the facility in the 100 block of Center Avenue at 4:20 a.m. The AFD said in a post on social media that the plant’s staff is capable of putting out small fires using their firefighting equipment – but called for extra help because the fire had moved into the piping system.

Ames firefighters on scene of a fire at the Resource Recovery System Plant on November 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Ames Fire Department)

The plant recycles metals and glass and prepares 60% of waste for use as fuel in the city’s power plant.