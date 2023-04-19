DE SOTO, Iowa — A fire Tuesday night at De Soto Intermediate School caused extensive smoke and water damage to part of the school. The district has called off classes at the school for Wednesday.

Fire Chief Tim Murry with De Soto Fire and Rescue told WHO 13 that the fire started around 9:30 p.m. on the roof of the school at 317 Spruce Street. He said an air conditioning unit shorted out and caused the rubber roof to catch fire.

When fire crews arrived they were able to extinguish the flames in about 15 to 20 minutes. Chief Murry said the northeast wing of the school had the most damage from smoke and water.

Crews were on the scene until around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday airing out the school and trying to clean up as much of the water as possible. The Adel De Soto Minburn School District has called in professional cleaning crews to take care of the rest of the damage.

Fire departments from Adel, Earlham, and Van Meter assisted De Soto in putting out the fire.

Chief Murry said no one was inside the school at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported to firefighters.