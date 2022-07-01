DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a $6 million grant to the producers of the Field of Dreams TV series, the streaming service where it was set to air has dropped the show.

Variety reported Thursday night that Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, has decided not to move forward with the project. Universal Television, the studio behind the series, is now trying to sell it to other outlets.

Producers said the adaptation of the iconic 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, “will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball and the magic connecting those themes.”

On June 27th, it was announced that a $6 million grant had been awarded to Universal Television to help with the production of the show. The money was part of the Destination Iowa program, which was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Destination Iowa will help more communities fuel tourism and economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds in a release about the grant.

Filming for the Field of Dreams series had been scheduled to begin in 2022, but it’s unclear at this time what the announcement means for production. It was earlier announced that filming would take place in Polk, Mahaska, Clinton, and Boone counties. The primary sets will be located in Polk City, where the plans included the construction of a ball field and refurbishing a farmhouse.

We have reached out to Gov. Reynolds’ office and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs for comment on the news and will update this story with any response we receive.