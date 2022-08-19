Willard Miller appears in court on May 6, 2022 for a hearing on whether his murder case will be transferred to juvenile court. (WHO 13)

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — One of the teens charged with murdering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking for his trial to be delayed.

Court documents filed Thursday by Willard Miller’s attorney, show he has waived his right to be tried within a year of being arraigned in the murder of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. He has also filed a motion to continue his trial, which had been scheduled to start on November 1 in Pottawattamie County.

The motion says that prosecutors are not resisting the delay and more time is needed to complete depositions, discovery, and address suppression issues.

Miller and Jeremy Goodale were both 16 at the time of Graber’s murder in November of 2021. They are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Graber’s body was found in a city park after she was reported missing. Investigators have said she died from trauma to the head.

The judge in the case has not yet ruled on Miller’s motions.

Goodale’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 5 in Scott County.