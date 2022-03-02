FAIRFIELD, Iowa – One of the two teens accused of murdering a high school Spanish teacher is asking that the public and media be kept out of an upcoming hearing in the case.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The 66-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2021. Her body was discovered under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a city park later that day.

Attorneys for Goodale filed a motion last week to exclude the public from a March 24th hearing on whether the murder cases for Goodale and Miller should be transferred to juvenile court.

Goodale’s attorneys cite an Iowa law that gives the court the right to determine the public could be excluded if it believes the possible harm to the child “outweighs the public’s interest in having an open hearing.” They also argue that confidential information which could hinder the teen’s ability to get a fair trial could be put on record during the hearing.

In addition, Goodale’s attorneys claim the court is not required to grant expanded media coverage if that coverage could interfere with the defendant’s right to a fair trial. They also argue Iowa law completely prohibits media coverage in any juvenile proceeding.

The state is resisting the motion, saying Goodale is legally considered an adult for these proceedings as Iowa Code states “violations which constitute a forcible felony are excluded from the juvenile court and shall be prosecuted as otherwise provided by law unless the district court transfers jurisdiction of the child to the juvenile court upon motion and for good cause pursuant to section 803.6.”

The state agrees that some information, like the waiver report generated by the Juvenile Courts Officer, is confidential. But the state does not plan to produce the text of the report in open court for publication.

On the expanded media coverage claim, the state acknowledges the Court’s right to decide whether coverage is granted. The state claims in this case, “Closing the reverse waiver hearing to the public is not appropriate, however.”

A hearing on the motion to exclude the public from the March 24th hearing has been scheduled for March 21st.

Goodale and Miller are scheduled to go on trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder on April 19, 2022.