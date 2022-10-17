Clifford “Brian” Stains (WHO 13)

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Police in Fairfield are asking for help to locate a missing man.

A news release shared by the Fairfield Police Department said 71-year-old Clifford “Brian” Stains was last seen around 7:40 Sunday night in the Jefferson County Health Center area in Fairfield. Stains was wearing a neck brace, a red jacket, and blue hospital scrubs. He was not wearing shoes.

Officials are concerned about his well-being, they say he is not considered a threat to the public.

If you have information, call Fairfield Police at 641-427-4146.