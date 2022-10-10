EXIRA, Iowa – One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.

The collision happened around 2:48 p.m. near the 400 block of West Washington Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A Ford Focus driven by 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman of Exira was traveling eastbound on West Washington Street when, for an unknown reason, the car crossed the center of the road and hit a westbound semi-truck head-on.

Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not list any injuries for the driver of the semi-truck, 24-year-old John Schultes of Exira.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.