LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former city officials of Lake City, Iowa, have entered their pleas for charges related to lying and covering up an officer’s lack of certification.

According to documents filed in the Iowa District Court for Calhoun County on Friday, Lake City City Administrator Eric Wood entered a plea of not guilty on charges of felonious misconduct in office, preventing apprehension or obstructing prosecution, two counts of perjury, and two counts of suborning perjury.

Former officer Anthony Snyder also entered a plea of not guilty Friday to charges of felonious misconduct in office and perjury.

Another former officer, Aaron Alspach, was also charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, but his arraignment has been rescheduled for October 14.

The three received the charges after they were accused of hiring an officer who was allegedly not certified by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. According to a report from KCIM radio, state law required the officer to obtain the certification within one year of being hired, but he allegedly did not.

Wood has filed for a speedy trial, whereas Snyder has waived his right to a speedy trial. Their trials have been scheduled for November 29.