POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 north of Grimes Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 8000 block of NE 114th/Highway 141, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler and Ford pickup truck in the center median. The driver of the truck had been ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. Their name has not been released.

The preliminary investigation by the PCSO determined both vehicles were northbound on Highway 141 and rolled when they entered the median.

The driver of the Jeep was treated on the scene by medics and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.