DES MOINES, Iowa — The successor to one of Des Moines’ most notable companies is planning to downsize soon.

Dotdash Meredith, the company formed when Meredith Corporation was bought for $2.7 billion late last year, announced Wednesday it will stop publishing six magazines and eliminate about 200 jobs as a result.

The company said most of its layoffs will happen at its new headquarters in New York, but that three percent of Des Moines’ workforce will be let go. That could mean the loss of 25 jobs in Iowa, using the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s report of about 800 employees at the former Meredith Corporation last year as reference.

Dotdash Meredith will no longer publish paper copies of the following magazines:

Entertainment Weekly

InStyle

Parents

Health

EatingWell

People en Español

The company says all of the affected magazines will still exist in an online-only form.