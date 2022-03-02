DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa Girl Scout troop got a big surprise this week.

You might remember our previous story about Carlisle’s Troop 709. The troop had its cookie donation box stolen in February.

Tuesday, Peoples Bank wrote them a check for $200, which is enough to cover what was stolen.

“As a community bank, we feel it’s a priority to give back to our community. And when we heard about the situation, we felt like it was something we needed to do,” said Janie Norton with Peoples Bank.

The troop plans to use this money for camps, helping people who are sick and to help pay for COVID tests.

The girls say they learned a valuable lesson.



“We learned that even if there are some bad people, there are some good people in the world too because a whole bunch of people wanted to donate,” said Abby Hugen of Troop 709.

The troop leader says the girls will be working towards getting their cyber security badge.

They are learning about how fast news can spread on social media and the girls will be plotting on a map to see where their story has been seen.