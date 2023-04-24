DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have released a video that investigators say shows a homicide suspect moments before the deadly shooting.

Shakuir Gipson, 25, was shot and killed back on April 1st. Police say he and another person were arguing in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue.

The video shows the interaction between Gipson and the suspect, which escalated into a fight and then Gipson was shot. He later died at the hospital.

The suspected shooter is shown wearing some sort of crossbody bag or pack. Police hope even the grainy video will be enough for someone to identify the shooter.

Reward funds are available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, and you can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa here.