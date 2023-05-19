DES MOINES, Iowa — As summer approaches, it won’t be long before folks will be scoping out trees to find relief from the heat.

But trees do more for cities like Des Moines than provide some needed shade. For that reason, the city hopes to see more trees blooming each year.

Des Moines city forester Shane McQuillan says central Iowa has lost plenty of trees in recent years thanks to derechos, the emerald ash borer killing ash trees, and the general mortality of trees.

Researchers have found that trees have an important, positive impact on our mental health, especially for those who live in cities. Trees also have practical benefits.

Cathy McMullen, an ecology professor at Iowa State, highlights how trees can help with the urban heat island effect. In fact, McMullen’s colleague, Jen Thompson (also an Iowa State professor), says that local studies have shown that trees can lower temperatures by as much as five degrees in urban areas.

Experts also point to trees’ ability to lower pollution and soak up rain, lowering runoff. A Climate Central report estimated that trees help Polk county avoid about 92 million gallons of runoff and around three million pounds of air pollution each year.

McMullen also says trees help animals like birds and squirrels find homes in cities. This not only pleases birdwatchers, but also reduces the environmental impact of urban development.

The city of Des Moines has several programs in place to increase the tree canopy. The Tiny Trees program gives away small trees to residents, and the Growing Futures program recruits local students to plant trees.

Overall, when it comes to trees, experts agree–there’s really no downside to planting them–especially in urban areas.