DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington.

The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, was traveling east on Highway 34 toward Danville Road when a person ran in front of the vehicle and was hit. The person who was struck by the vehicle died at the hospital.

The ISP has not released the deceased person’s name, but the report did state they were 18-years-old and from Burlington.

The investigation into the crash continues.