DES MOINES, Iowa – Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The eight-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform on June 22 and tickets go on sale on February 10th. Special guests Marty Stuart and Allen Stone will join Stapleton for the Des Moines show. Information on tickets for the concert can be found here.

Stapleton is no stranger to Iowa. In 2021 he broke the attendance record with his show at the Iowa State Fair’s Grandstand. It was the most-attended concert at the fair since the Grandstand was renovated in 2018, with 17,320 attendees.

Stapleton’s hits include “Tennessee Whiskey,” “You Should Probably Leave,” and “Starting Over.” He’s also been booked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on February 12.