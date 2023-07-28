DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music legend Tim McGraw is coming to Des Moines on his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

McGraw is set to play Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2024. It will be the tour’s fourth stop, after playing three dates in Florida to kick off beginning March 14th. Tickets for the Des Moines show go on sale August 4th at 10:00 a.m. through Hy-VeeTix.com.

The multi-Grammy award winner’s hits include “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Indian Outlaw,” and “Don’t Take The Girl.”

McGraw’s next album, which the tour is named for, is being released on August 25th.

Opening for McGraw is 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce.