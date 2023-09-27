AMES, Iowa – Though construction has already begun, a groundbreaking ceremony is being held Wednesday in Ames on a project that will include housing for up to 18 families.

The emergency and supportive housing organization The Bridge Home is building the housing at 207 S. Sherman Avenue.

The Bridge Home was able to start the new project thanks to a $4.16 million grant from the Iowa Finance Authority. Residents at the group home will pay 30% of their income as rent and are able to stay as long as they need to get back on their feet.

The 18 units will go a long way to help fill the supportive housing deficit.

“Imagine having to go from your car, to an emergency shelter, and then being able to have an apartment that you can stay in permanently. That will mean so much to our families that are in need. And right now, there just isn’t enough in our community, affordable housing to support them,” said Andrea Gronau, Development Manager for The Bridge Home.

The organization hopes construction will be completed by the end of 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m.