IOWA – Spring and summer are right around the corner and that means road construction season. Most of the upcoming projects for interstates and highways around the metro won’t cause many traffic issues however there is one larger project to look out for at the East Mixmaster

The offramp to I-80 North will be replaced with a flyover bridge which the Iowa Department of Transportation said is a safer and more efficient interchange.

The $65 million project is expected to be completed in 2025. Andy Loonan with the Iowa DOT said that interstates are some of the most important roadways to keep updated to reduce congestion on the roads.

For areas that have the greatest amount of traffic, construction often takes place at night for the safety of both drivers and construction workers.

“Especially in these areas where we have a lot of vehicles, safety is at the top of our list,” Loonan said, “When you’re affecting that many folks during an hour you know as opposed to those many people during a day it’s just a lot safer.”

The Iowa DOT has a website where Iowans can check road conditions and construction projects in real-time.