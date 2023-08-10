DES MOINES, Iowa – Most pets at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa are at the shelter for a week or two before finding a new home. But for Ernie, it’s taken a bit longer.

Ernie has been at the Animal Rescue League since December 27, 2022. A 5-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier, Ernie’s coat is of a brown, almost orange, tiger-like pattern. He’s nearly 60 pounds and full of energy.

Cassandra Johnson, Behavior and Enrichment Coordinator at the Animal Rescue League, says Ernie loves to walk, sniff, and explore. While Ernie is plenty active, he also is able to relax. Johnson says Ernie loves to play with squeaky toys and is able to keep himself preoccupied.

Ernie has been around kids and done fairly well, but Johnson notes he can be a bit “bouncy” at times, so he’ll need an owner who can work with him on “four on the floor” manners. Ernie also needs a home without cats. He loves to play, so he also requires a home with other dogs who like to wrestle or play. He knows how to “sit” and is working on other tricks and manners.

Ernie isn’t alone in having been at the ARL for a while. KC Routos, Director of Development for the Animal Rescue League, explains that shelters have become overcrowded over the last few years, especially over the summer. In fact, overcrowding has become such an issue at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa that the organization has turned to partners to board dogs while volunteers and workers figure out spacing issues at the shelter.

ARL volunteers are surprised Ernie has been at the shelter for so long. Those volunteers are confident Ernie could settle in and be a great pet for his future owner, especially someone who is active and enjoys going for walks.

If you’re interested in adopting Ernie, you can find more information here.