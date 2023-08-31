DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday night, a “super blue moon” lit up the skies of central Iowa thanks to clear conditions.

A “super” moon is a full moon that happens when the moon is slightly closer to Earth, causing it to appear a little larger. A “blue moon” simply means the second full moon within a month. The color of the moon is not any different during a supermoon or a blue moon.

Several viewers sent in their photos of the super blue moon.

Deborah Boldt, Tama Toledo

Michelle Cole

Randy Messer

If you’d like to submit a photo, find out how you can do so here.