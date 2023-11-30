DES MOINES, Iowa — While policies outlined by Senate File 496 go into effect on January 1, 2024, some school districts say there may not be any changes to classrooms or curriculums.

Senate File 496 was signed by Governor Reynolds earlier this year. The law restricts the use of pronouns, requires parental approval for a child to use a name other than their birth name, prohibits education on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6th, restricts sexually explicit content in school books, etc.

In July, before the school year began, Annie’s Foundation released a list of nearly 400 books that the Urbandale School District planned to remove from schools because they may conflict with the new policies outlined in Senate File 496. Days later, they shortened the list to 65 books, before announcing they would wait for further guidance from the state.

Other school districts also said they were waiting for guidelines from the state to know how to proceed when the law goes into effect in the new year.

That guidance came earlier this month when the Department of Education amended the Iowa Administrative Code, helping to outline expectations for schools.

Before the new guidance, some districts were unsure how to deal with students who wanted to go by a nickname since these weren’t students’ birth names.

Under the new guidance, parental permission is no longer required for a nickname, and is only required if a student is requesting to go by another name to affirm their gender identity.

Senate File 496 also outlines that books depicting sex scenes should be taken out of school libraries. The Department of Education guidelines said that books that do not describe or visually depict a sex act can remain in schools.

Last month, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the media in a press conference and said schools shouldn’t be concerned if they just follow the law.

“Our kids and our teachers deserve better. They deserve the tools to help these kids succeed, not a damn distraction on a nasty pornographic book that should never, ever be in a classroom,” she said.

Des Moines Public Schools and the Johnston Community School District said they don’t anticipate any changes in their schools when these policies are implemented in 2024.

A part of the Des Moines Public School’s statement said, “DMPS, working with other Iowa school districts and education groups to interpret the new law, developed guidelines earlier this Fall to make sure we would be in compliance. We feel those guidelines are consistent with what the Department of Education recently proposed. Because our focus has long been on age-appropriate materials for students, we do not anticipate notable, if any, changes in our libraries or curriculum.”

The Johnston Community School District said in-part, “We received the information from the Iowa Department of Education a few weeks ago, and appreciate the update. However, there have not been any changes in our district since receiving these guidelines. We are staying the course and will continue to follow the law.” This comes after seven Iowa families filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court to block Senate File 496 from taking effect in schools.