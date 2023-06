Cattle graze in a pasture near a wind turbine, Monday, June 2, 2014, in Adair, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — Clarke County supervisors want to put the brakes on wind turbine development for the time being.

The Osceola Sentinel Tribune reports the board approved a temporary moratorium on the construction of new turbines in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Members say they are unsure of the potential impact — positive or negative — on the county. The board also wants to allow time for more public input.

The temporary moratorium does not have a set end date.