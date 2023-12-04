IOWA — Iowa Total Care and the Centene Foundation have recently announced they plan to fund $2.55 million in investments over a two-year period in partnership with Central Iowa Shelter & Services to help house and support the homeless in central Iowa.

With the allotted funds they are gaining two new locations, one in Grinnell and another in Ottumwa.

They will also launch a mobile app this Spring to help support those seeking housing, food, medical care, and other resources.

The online app will help address the barriers to health and healthcare for Iowans.

CISS is also scheduled to open a housing command center in the Spring of 2025, thanks to partnership funding.

The new command center will house and support homeless individuals in downtown Des Moines, as part of CISS’ recovery housing complex.

In an announcement CEO Melissa O’Neil asked the public for additional aid, “We need your help too, we can’t do it alone. Each one of you have talents and gifts that you bring to the table. As we walk on this journey, we’re looking for people who want to walk on this mission with us.”

To volunteer with CISS you can go online to register to help on-site with their meal preparations, sort donations, attend to rooms, or teach.

If you cannot help out in person the shelter has a long list of needs for their patrons.

Contributions can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1420 Mulberry Street in Des Moines.

The shelter requests that donors call 515-280-2988 to arrange drop-offs ahead of time for larger-scale donations.