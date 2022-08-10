DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday was a major day for projects for two central Iowa non-profit organizations.

Near Cambridge, the Ames-based Youth and Shelter Services broke ground on a $20 million campus which will have 70 beds to help troubled youth get back on track.

“We still have about $5 million to fully build out this campus it simply can’t wait, the need today is too great and the families across Iowa have a great need,” said Andrew Allen, CEO of YSS.

On hand were Senator Joni Ernst, and Governor Kim Reynolds, who mentioned her own personal experience.

“As someone who has lived with addiction and walked the walk myself I can’t begin to tell you how incredible today is and how important it is and truly, truly the impact that you’re gonna have,” said Reynolds, as she addressed some of those who are now served by YSS. “So girls, I’ve been there and you can turn your life around and with the help of this facility, it’s gonna be possible.”

In Des Moines the Food Bank of Iowa is running out of space. On Tuesday they held a groundbreaking for a new $11 million addition to their warehouse. There will be 12,000 sq. feet of freezer space, and 16,000 square feet of dry storage.

“We are gathered here today because Food Bank of Iowa is out of room,” said Michelle Book, Food Bank CEO. “When I joined the food bank family six years ago we were distributing 11,000,000 pounds of food each year today we have doubled the number of partners and we’re almost doubling the amount of food that we distribute just six years later.”

A major benefactor in both of these projects is Prairie Meadows.

“In our 32 years of community betterment contributions we have provided more than $2.1 billion,” said Julie Stewart, of Prairie Meadows. “As a nonprofit, all of our dollars go back to this community which equates to around $38 million this year alone.”