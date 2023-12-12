CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — One person died Monday afternoon in Crawford County after a collision involving two semi-trucks.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened around 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and Highway 59. Douglas Hook, 65, was crossing the intersection when his semi was struck by a northbound semi.

Hook, of Carroll, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were listed in the ISP crash report for the other driver, 23-year-old Hayden Leonard of Millville, MN.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.