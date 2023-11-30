CARROLL, Iowa — Carroll County Emergency Medical Services Association is hosting a festival of lights fundraiser now through Monday, December, 25th.

The Festival of Lights annual extravaganza runs daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carroll County Conservatory located at 22676 Swan Lake Drive.

The event consists of Winter wonderland-themed light displays and decorations.

Free will donations for the volunteer-run EMS Association can be made on-site at the end of the light show. They can also be sent to the Carroll County Ambulance Service at 203 East 3rd Street or through their Venmo account: @CarrollCountyEMS.

These donations help fund the purchase of important EMS equipment and life-saving supplies.