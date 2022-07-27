WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A boil order put in place Monday for customers in part of the Warren Water District has now been lifted.

Stan Rippenger, Systems Manager for the Warren Water District, said the order was lifted at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. The district’s website said, “Both sets of samples were negative for contamination. This means the water never had the presence of bacteria or contamination.”

It had been put in place because of a water main break that affected the water levels and water pressure in multiple district water towers and involved about 5,900 customers. Some of the customers who were affected live in Bevington, Martensdale, Milo, New Virginia, Paterson, St. Charles, Saint Mary’s, and Truro.

The Warren Water District serves customers in Warren County, Madison County, southern Dallas County, and a portion of Polk County.