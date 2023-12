WAUKEE, Iowa — A boil advisory that had been in place since Thursday was lifted on Saturday morning for residents and businesses on the southwest side of Waukee.

The City of Waukee announced the news just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Water samples were required to pass two rounds of testing after a water main break in the southwest area of the city caused the boil effect to be in place.

Residents are now about to use normal water out of the tap.