BALLARD, Iowa — A high school softball coach will be returning to his team Monday afternoon.

The Ballard School District has informed parents that Charlie Husak will be back as head coach after a period of administrative leave.

Two weeks ago, the Ballard superintendent confirmed Husak was under investigation because of “concerns from student-athletes.” The superintendent declined to give specifics about what those concerns were.

In its communication to parents, the district said, “Coach Husak is excited to return to the softball field and we look forward to a positive season for Ballard softball.”

Husak led Ballard’s Little League softball team to the World Series in 2015 and the school’s softball team to the Iowa state championship in 2017.

The team is scheduled to play its first game of the season on May 23rd against Bondurant-Farrar.