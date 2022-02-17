INDIANOLA, Iowa — An ocean and COVID travel restrictions separated Simpson College student James Murray and his family back home in Australia for nearly two years, but that wait ended in spectacular fashion.

Murray’s parents, Jimmy and Jo Murray, surprised him during a special ceremony at Simpson’s student center on Thursday.

Prior to the surprise, the Brisbane native told WHO 13 how important it was for him to reunite with his family.

“It’s been really difficult with the pandemic. I’m looking forward to going home in December hopefully, so that’s what keeps me going,” said the younger Murray, who runs track and plays soccer for Simpson. “Being able to make my family proud by achieving what I’ve achieved here is super rewarding.”

The elder Murrays said it took dedication and luck to make it to Iowa, especially after missing one of their connecting flights, but that they did whatever they could to give their son the surprise he deserved.

“I have not been on social media for over a week now,” said Jo Murray. “My friends know where I am and my family knows where I am, but I didn’t want to make any mistakes.”

They say they are grateful to set foot in America, considering how difficult intercontinental travel had become during the pandemic.

“We couldn’t travel within our country until just recently, never mind internationally, so it’s been quite challenging,” said Jimmy Murray, James’ father. “As soon as the opportunity was there to get out, we ran.”

The elder Murrays plan to remain in Iowa until at least the first week of March.