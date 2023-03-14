NEWTON, Iowa — An attempted murder warrant has now been filed for a man Newton Police say stabbed a woman last week.

Police are seeking 38-year-old Tyrece Lewis. He is accused of stabbing a 34-year-old woman on March 6th. NPD said Lewis and the woman had previously been in a relationship, but a non-contact order was in effect at the time of the stabbing.

Lewis is 5’11”, 235 pounds, with short black hair and a black beard. Police believe left the Newton area following the stabbing and may be driving a black 2010 Chevy Suburban with an Iowa license plate of KGU 035.

If you have any information about Lewis’ location, call the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.