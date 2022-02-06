DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital and another is behind bars after an attempted car robbery which damaged a south Des Moines gas station.

The incident unfolded at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on SE 14th Street at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday night. According to Des Moines Police, a suspect attempted to steal a Chevy Malibu from the parking lot, and beat up the driver of the car in the process.

The car violently backed into a support beam during the attempted carjacking, which destroyed the rear half of the Malibu and left significant damage on the beam’s brick facade. However, the beam itself appeared to remain structurally sound.

The suspect in the robbery was arrested by Des Moines Police at the scene.

The victim of the attempted carjacking was rushed to a local hospital for medical care.