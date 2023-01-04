STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a liquor store in Storm Lake on New Year’s Day.

Officials were called to Al’s Liquors in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue at around 9:22 pm. for an armed robbery. When officials arrived at the store, they spoke with an employee that told them that a man entered the store, and pulled out a gun, the Storm Lake Police Department said in a release.

Police said the employee told them the suspect put the gun against their head, moved the employee to the cash register, and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Police were unable to find the suspect at the time, but gathered evidence and witness statements.

Two days later on Tuesday, police executed search warrants for two residences at the 900 block W 6th Street and the 400 block of E West 8th Street in Storm Lake.

Police were able to find their suspect, Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, at the second location, took him into custody, and transported him to the Storm Lake Police Department for further investigation.

Police said that during their investigation they found the clothing Lwe wore during the robbery as well as cash and a black BB gun he allegedly used during the robbery. Police said they also found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and two firearms.

Lwe is being charged with first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and fifth-degree theft. As the investigation continues, further charges are possible.

Lwe was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $37,300 bond.

The Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.